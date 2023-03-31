Gov. Greg Abbott will visit a Salado area church for a dedication ceremony on Saturday — nearly a year after the original building was destroyed by a powerful EF-3 tornado in 2022.
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church will celebrate the completion of their new building at 12395 FM 2843. The old church was destroyed in the April 12, 2022, Cedar Valley tornado that tore through the Salado area, damaging or destroying dozens of buildings.
Abbott will be joined by state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, First Cedar Valley Baptist pastor Donnie Jackson and other faith leaders.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will include various speakers and musical elements.
The rebuilt church has been in use since December.
“The church is dedicating (the building) to the lord, he is the one that brought us through all of this,” Jackson told the Telegram. “As a church family and a congregation, we are dedicating this building to the Lord since it is in his hands and belongs to him. He can bless it, and let it stand, or he can do as was done before and allow the tornado to come along and wipe it out. We know he is in control.”
The ceremony will last about an hour and will be followed by a catered barbecue lunch.
First Cedar Valley Baptist’s in-house musical group will perform and the event will end with a concert by The Erwins.
The event is free and open to the public. Jackson said anyone in the community who helped the church after the tornado is invited.
The tornado, with powerful winds up to 165 mph, damaged dozens of homes and injured 23 people as it carved an 8-mile path through southern Bell County.
The destroyed church prompted members to meet many mothers without a permanent building.
Services continued after a tent was erected, allowing the faithful to continue worshiping.
“It was a Tuesday afternoon when the tornado wiped away that church, and we haven’t skipped a Sunday since,” Jackson said. “The very next Sunday was Easter Sunday, and we had the service right on the slab. I think we had about 280 people.”
Jackson told the Telegram that the former building was mostly plain and unremarkable, with the new one now having more of a steeple appearance.
“The other building was nice, we had only been in it 13 years, but we were able to make some changes,” Jackson said. “We added on to the building at the back part … and added about another 2,000 square feet. We were able to make some changes that we felt like would be a much greater improvement on the inside and outside as well.”
The rebuilding was successful although a contractor’s trailer was stolen while the new church was under construction in the fall.
Jackson said he and the congregation are happy to be able to rebuild and make improvements all without having to go into debt.
In addition to the insurance money the church collected, officials said it also received more than $15,000 in donations through a GoFundMe account.
“(God) allowed that tornado to come along and destroy our building because he had a greater purpose,” Jackson said. “We didn’t know what it was but our church has grown spiritually and grown in numbers in the last year.”