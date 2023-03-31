Salado church pastor

The Rev. Donnie Jackson, pastor of Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado, shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott where the congregation will gather for Easter service.

 Jason Deckman/Special to the Telegram

Gov. Greg Abbott will visit a Salado area church for a dedication ceremony on Saturday — nearly a year after the original building was destroyed by a powerful EF-3 tornado in 2022.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com