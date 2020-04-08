Man shot near central Killeen
KILLEEN — One person was shot about 1 p.m. Wednesday in north-central Killeen, police said.
Killeen Police said they responded to a “shots fired” call at 1:06 p.m. The call came in from a restaurant in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road.
When police arrived, they found a male victim in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle, a couple of blocks from the restaurant, a police officer at the scene said.
The male was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was flown to an area hospital in critical condition, said Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman.
Belton Turtle Fest canceled
Due to the restrictions imposed by national, state and local authorities in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Belton Kiwanis Turtle Festival scheduled for April 25 has been canceled.
Walk With a Doc postponed
The monthly Walk With a Doc program sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health and held at Miller Park in Temple has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.