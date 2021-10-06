Temple ISD’s newly implemented fourth-grade swimming program is attracting interest from other Texas school districts.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said he has received calls and questions from several school districts interested in creating their own swim “Learn to Swim” programs.
Among the districts that have shown interest in TISD’s program include Chapel Hill ISD in the Tyler area, Wichita Falls ISD, Midway ISD near Waco and Georgetown ISD, Ott said.
“I’ve had several ISDs call about this and want to do it,” Ott told the Telegram.
The new “Learn to Swim” program — an initiative proposed by Temple High swim coaches Greg and Mary Spano — will have sessions at Temple High’s recently renovated James W. Hardin Swim Center, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple, the district said.
“Students from each Temple ISD elementary school will have the opportunity to participate in the program through two-week sessions that run Monday through Friday for 30 minutes per section,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “The fourth-grade classes are broken into sections to allow for more personalized instruction, with the number of sections depending on participation and class sizes from the various schools.”
The district places an emphasis on water safety.
“We live in an area with lakes and lots of water,” Mary Spano previously told the Telegram. “Drowning is (a leading) cause of accidental death for children 12 years old and younger, so exposing them to just one round of lessons reduces the risk of drowning by 88%.”
Spano said the program is beneficial to the kids and will help students inspire a love of swimming.
District officials said they were excited to launch the program after the natatorium renovation was completed for $5.4 million as part of the 2015 bond.
“This program will ensure that Temple ISD students are equipped with an understanding of water safety and have a basic knowledge of the skills needed when swimming,” Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said in the release.
Although this program is optional, Temple ISD hopes to eventually see a 100% participation rate across the district. Parents need to sign a permission slip for their children to participate in the program.