The Temple-based Salvation Army of Bell County is celebrating National Salvation Army Week this week.
The first National Salvation Army Week was declared by Congress in 1954 and proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
“National Salvation Army Week presents a wonderful opportunity for us to let the community know more about the work of The Salvation Army in Bell County” Lt. David Beckham, commanding officer, said. “We want to recognize and celebrate the partners, supporters, and volunteers who make the ministry of the Army possible and invite everyone to join us as we celebrate National Salvation Army Week.”
Since 1904, the organization has consistently worked to help individuals and families in crisis, providing shelter and meals to the needy.
“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern,” the organization said in a news release. “In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”
The Salvation Army now operations in more than 130 countries worldwide.
Locally, the Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G, holds worship services at 11 a.m. each Sunday in the Chapel and holds biweekly Bible studies for men and women.
The shelter offers safe, temporary housing for single men, single women and families who find themselves faced with the sudden loss of housing. Eight beds are reserved for veterans. A community food pantry is available for those facing food insecurities.
“We offer a hot meal in the evenings to fill the food gap for those living on the streets in our local community,” Beckham said.
The organization’s The Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns during the Christmas holiday season help support programs.
“Every year, hundreds of children across Bell County are able to enjoy the excitement of Christmas morning, waking up to gifts provided through the generosity of our community giving to Angel Tree,” Beckham said. “Donations and gifts from groups, churches, individuals, businesses and organizations are still needed throughout the year to sustain what we do on a local basis.”
For more information, or to make a donation, call The Salvation Army of Bell County at 254-774-9996 or visit www.southernusa.salvationarwmy.org/bell-county.