Expect sunny skies Saturday after a soggy Friday.
Rain fell over Bell County Friday, causing several traffic accidents on major roads and highways.
The National Weather Service recorded about a quarter inch of precipitation in the area as storms drenched Temple and Belton Friday afternoon.
Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny weather with a high of 78 and a low of 53. Winds from the north and northwest will be around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
A warming trend will lead to higher high temperatures into next week.
Sunday will be warmer with a high of 82 and a low of 60. There will be a light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Monday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 86 and a low of 67. Winds will come from the south and southeast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.