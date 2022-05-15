BELTON — There were a lot of excited dogs in the Exposition Building of the Bell County Expo Center on Sunday afternoon, as about 100 of them and their handlers closed out a three-day Waco Agility Group trial.
Thea Sperline of Lorena, trial chairperson, said this is the third WAG trial of the year and that the next one will probably be New Year’s weekend.
“There are a lot of agility trials and a lot of them will be here,” she said. “Most of these people will enter a trial every three or four weeks.”
On Sunday afternoon, the dogs competed in two rings. The first was the standard obstacle course, she said, with an A-frame, seesaw and jumps.
The other ring combined jumpers and weave poles.
“That’s really a speed event,” she said.
It takes at least a year of agility training to prepare a dog for the novice level events, she said. The Sunday afternoon courses were at the excellent and master’s level.
“Most of these dogs have been running agility a couple of years,” she said. “They almost know what obstacle is next and they read the body language of the handler.”
The dog keys off the handler’s hands, the way their shoulders face and the way their feet face, she said. “It’s very interesting and very challenging.”
John Parsons of Tyler, who course-builds for WAG and other groups, brought two dogs: Mandy, a female Labrador retriever, and Cap, a male Border Collie.
Although Mandy is younger, she’s the better of the two and has five championships, Parsons said.
He rescued Cap from a shelter two days before he was to be put down.
“He’s a good dog,” he said. “They gave him up because he was too loving.”
Parsons has been in agility for 20 years, after being in obedience for about that long.
“I love agility a lot more than obedience,” he said.
The whole point of agility trials is to spend time with his dogs, he said.
“They don’t have to qualify,” he said. “We both have fun. They don’t know how they did. I want those tails wagging all the time.”
Karol Woodward of Kingwood brought two dogs: Danny, a male Shetland Sheepdog, and Levi, a female Belgian Malinois. Danny qualified Friday but a punctured foot put him on the injured list.
Levi qualified on a standard course Friday, and results weren’t in for her Sunday run.
“She’s young, so she’s still learning and we’re still trying to become a team,” Woodward said. “We haven’t figured out the cues together.”
Woodward teaches a foundation class at Dogwood Dog Training in Houston.
“Sometimes it’s the people that need to be taught,” she said.