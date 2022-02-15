The Bell County Health District on Tuesday lowered the COVID-19 threat level to Level 2 more than a month after it was raised on Jan. 12.
Forty-eight deaths were recorded in Bell County as the omicron variant prompted a surge in cases while the threat level was at Level 1.
Level 2 states there is significant uncontrolled community transmission, a step down from severe transmission, according to the health district.
The incidence rate of new cases began decreasing on Feb. 4, showing about 990 cases of the virus reported per 100,000 residents. The dashboard showed an incidence rate of 344.42 cases per 100,000 residents Tuesday.
About 53 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the health district Tuesday for a total of 1,250 active cases.
Of the 46,789 cases reported since the pandemic started, 44,731 have recovered, and 808 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 149 of the 1.072 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Milam County reported 2,896 total cases and 97 deaths since the pandemic started.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported seven cases of the virus in the district.
The cases included two at Belton Early Childhood School, two at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Lake Belton High School, one at Belton High School and one at High Point Elementary.
Temple ISD showed one confirmed case of COVID-19 at Bonham Elementary on its dashboard.
Killeen ISD reported 20 student cases and nine staff on their dashboard.
Salado ISD reported three student cases in the last seven days.
Vaccines and testing
Belton ISD is partnering with the National Guard for a free, walk-in vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.