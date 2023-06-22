Artorian Marquette Williams

Artorian Marquette Williams, 26, of Belton, remained in the Bell County Jail on Thursday, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He is also charged with theft and two counts of failure to appear in court, both Class C misdemeanors. His bonds total $100,000, jail records show.

A Belton man is jailed after he was accused of assaulting a mother and pointing a gun at her and her 1-year-old daughter.

