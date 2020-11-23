Traion Smith, 22, of Cameron and Desmond Williams, 30, of Temple drowned Sunday afternoon while fishing in a stock tank on a friend's property in the 2400 block of County Road 139 in Milam County, according to Milam County Sheriff Chris White.
The men were fishing when the small boat they were in turned over. They both tried swimming to shore, but both the men went under before reaching the bank.
Williams’ wife was on the bank at the opposite end of the pond and when she saw the men go under, she called 911.
The call was received at about 3:15 p.m. and first responders arrived soon after and immediately tried to locate the two men. Sheriff’s Sgt. Ferguson and a few Cameron firefighters waded into the water in an area directed by Mrs. Williams where one of the men had gone under - but they could not find the man. Cameron VFD brought a boat to the site to aid in the search. Smith’s body was recovered at 5:15 p.m.
“Unfortunately, the tools being utilized for our recovery effort were hampered by the amount of hydrilla- lakeweed throughout the pond,” White said.
Rescue workers continued to search for Williams’ body for five hours before the search was suspended for the night. Authorities planned to resume the search Monday morning with a team of Game Wardens who will use sonar-technology equipment to try and locate Williams’ body.
“We are saddened at this tragic loss and we ask for prayers from our community for the grieving family and friends of both Traion Smith and Desmond Williams,” White said.