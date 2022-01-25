A delayed pedestrian bridge over the BNSF railroad in Temple will soon be completed — but will lead to lane closures on busy South 31st Street.
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the two northbound lanes of South 31st, but will use the two southbound lanes for motorists driving north and south.
The closures will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, starting Thursday morning. The work will continue Friday and end on Monday.
TxDOT crews will set and anchor the pedestrian bridge over the BNSF, agency spokesman Jake Smith said.
The northbound lanes on South 31st Street will be closed from West Avenue H to West Avenue D. Additionally, crews will close the Mama Dog Circle turnaround and the South 31st Street turnaround north of the railroad.
Local access will be maintained but closed to most motorists.
The closures and work are part of TxDOT’s project to construct pedestrian sidewalks and curb ramps along South 31st Street from West Avenue A to Palermo Parkway in Temple, Smith said.
The pedestrian bridge has been unfinished for months as orange and white road cones block the gap over the train tracks.
Work on the Temple pedestrian bridge, with two tall concrete supports awaiting completion, has stalled in recent weeks as TxDOT has been unable to get the needed materials to complete the project.
“Projects are still being completed but not as quickly because of lead times,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin previously told the Telegram.
Nowlin said the bridge manufacturer told the city that materials to finish the project were expected by Jan. 17 if no more delays are seen.