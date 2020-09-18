A Holland man charged with capital murder of multiple persons for the slayings of his parents was previously convicted of assaulting his girlfriend.
Most of the convictions for Keith James Williams, 50, were for financial and property theft crimes — until June, according to an arrest affidavit.
A Temple Police officer was called June 9 to a residence in the 1200 block of South Ninth Street for a violent domestic incident. Williams and his live-in girlfriend argued, prompting him to throw a drinking glass that hit her in the back of the head, the affidavit said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman issued the arrest warrant.
Williams pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 90 days in jail for assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s criminal records.
Floyd Williams died from multiple gunshot wounds and Priscilla Williams’ death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head, according to the preliminary autopsy reports from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The arrest affidavit that documented the capital murder of multiple persons charge wasn’t available by press time Friday.
Williams remained in the Bell County Jail Friday in lieu of $2 million bond.