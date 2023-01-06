The Belton Independent School District will host its first-ever Community Learning Day from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Belton Early Childhood School — a campus that officials take pride in for its experience-based, student-centered learning.
Community Learning Day planned
