BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced Friday the appointment of Dr. Sean Benson as the Frank W. Mayborn Chair of Arts and Sciences.
Benson — whose appointment is effective June 1 — chaired the department of language and literature and directed the liberal studies program at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa, a news release said.
A Shakespeare scholar by training, Benson’s literary criticism includes three books on Shakespeare. He has published more than a dozen essays on film as well as on American and Renaissance literature in arts, philosophy, and literary journals.
Benson, a graduate of the University of Iowa and Saint Louis University, served as a Fulbright Scholar in Barbados in 2016. He received two awards, both sponsored by The Council of Independent Colleges, to participate in national seminars on art history and classical Greek literature. He also regularly reviews books for a number of journals, including Shakespeare Quarterly.
The Frank W. Mayborn Chair of Arts and Sciences was established in 1988 in memory of Central Texas communications pioneer Frank W. Mayborn of Temple. As editor and publisher of the Temple Daily Telegram for more than 50 years and later as president of the Killeen Daily Herald and KCEN-TV, he exerted a major influence on the prosperity of the Central Texas region.
Mayborn was a firm believer in the value of a broad liberal arts education, and the Frank W. Mayborn Chair of Arts and Sciences is used to bring outstanding scholars to the university who will inspire students to pursue a high quality education and respond to noble callings in their lives, the UMHB new release said.