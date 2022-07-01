Texas has a message for boaters this holiday weekend: Help stop the spread of zebra mussels.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is urging boaters to do their part to fight back against aquatic invasive species that threaten Texas lakes.
“The July 4th holiday is an exciting time of year for boating in Texas, and while we want everyone to have a great time, we also want them to avoid giving free rides to invasive species and helping them travel to new lakes,” Brian Van Zee, TPWD inland fisheries regional director, said in a news release. “The best way to prevent the spread of many destructive aquatic invasive species is to clean, drain and dry your boats and equipment – every time.”
Zebra mussels and giant salvinia continue to spread in Texas as well as other highly invasive species including water hyacinth, crested floating heart and quagga mussels.
“Zebra and quagga mussels, non-native shellfish that attach to hard surfaces, pose a significant threat to our lakes,” the agency said. “These invasive mussels damage boats and infrastructure for water supply and control, alter lake ecosystems and cause harm to native species. They also litter shorelines with hazardous, sharp shells that impact lakefront recreation.”
Zebra mussels are found in 33 Texas lakes, including Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes.
“Invasive mussels can be attached to boats or even carried by anchors or attached to plants clinging to boats,” Monica McGarrity, TPWD senior scientist for aquatic invasive species management, said. “Microscopic invasive mussel larvae can be transported in residual water in the boat. Taking just a few minutes to clean, drain, and dry boats can make a huge difference in our efforts to prevent further spread of this highly damaging species and harm to Texas lakes. Boats with attached mussels need to be properly decontaminated before moving them to a new lake.”
Giant salvinia, a highly invasive, free-floating aquatic fern that can double its coverage area in a week, is one of the major threats to Texas lakes, the agency said. The plant can produce thick surface mats that make fishing, boating, swimming and other water recreation nearly impossible.
“Many Texans will spend the Fourth of July holiday boating on one of Texas’ numerous lakes or rivers” said John Findeisen, TPWD Brookeland Aquatic Habitat enhancement team lead. “We need Texans to take action to help protect their lakes. It only takes a tiny fragment of an invasive plant to create a new infestation and preventing aquatic invasive species introductions avoids costly, long-term efforts to manage these species once they infest a lake.”
Texas Parks and Wildlife urges boaters need to remove all plants, mud and debris from boats, trailers, vehicles and gear and drain all water from the boat, equipment and on-board receptacles before leaving the lake. In addition, boats should be dried completely before visiting another lake, preferably for at least a week. If drying isn’t possible, washing the boat and compartments using high-pressure water from a carwash or spray nozzle on a water hose before visiting another lake can help reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species.
If you have stored your boat in the water at a lake with invasive mussels, it is likely infested and poses an extremely high risk for moving these invasive species to a new lake. Before moving your boat, call TPWD at (512) 389-4848 for guidance on decontamination.
TPWD and partners monitor for invasive species in Texas lakes, but sightings to prevent new introductions can be reporting to TPWD at (512) 389-4848 or by emailing photos and location information to aquaticinvasives@tpwd.texas.gov.