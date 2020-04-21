The Temple Police Department arrested a Temple man Monday on a sexual assault charge.
Joshua Hernandez, 31, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. His bond in the Bell County Jail was set at $250,000 by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Someone on Jan. 11 told officers they had a welfare concern near the 3600 block of South 31st Street. Two girls, ages 13 and 15, met Hernandez at Lions Park, spokesman Chris Christoff said Tuesday.
Hernandez allegedly took the girls to his residence where he allegedly had sexual contact with the 13-year-old girl. Both girls were at the residence and were transported by EMS to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center,
Child Protective Services was also notified.
After a thorough investigation by the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division, the case was reviewed with Bell County District Attorney’s Office, Christoff said. A warrant for Hernandez’s arrest was issued Monday and he was arrested that same day.