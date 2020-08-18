Some area private schools are slated to begin on-campus learning this week, as Central Texas Christian School kicked off the new academic year on Tuesday.
“Today is the big day. After 163 days without our students walking into this building, today is the day we have been working hard for,” Brenda Russell, CTCS’s head of school, said in a Facebook video. “I have felt your prayers. Parents I just can’t wait ... I don’t think it’s going to be long till we have everybody back and we’ll be in the full swing of things.”
Although there are a lot of new rules and policies in place at their campus, Russell said she is still excited for the new academic school year.
“It’s a beautiful morning. I’m really pumped up. All students will be trained (on the guidelines),” she said. “We have to do a temperature check right when they walk in the building ... and ask a few questions. Hopefully, we won’t have to ask the questions every day but we just want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to be prepared for our students.”
Cameron, Holy Trinity start today
Two area independent school districts will start the 2020-21 academic school year this week.
Cameron Independent School District will begin classes today, while Milano Independent School District is scheduled for a Thursday start.
Holy Trinity Catholic High School — 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple — also is keeping their students’ health in mind, and will roll out a hybrid learning model when classes begin today.
This transition in instruction comes as Holy Trinity recorded its highest attendance rate to date with 117 students. Advancement Director Jane Boone said parents had the option to choose from two methods of proposed instruction that best fit their child’s comfort: hybrid or remote learning.
The school said it will follow the guidance published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Bell County Public Health District, the Austin Diocese, the Texas Catholic Conferences of Bishops Education Department and the Texas Education Agency. Holy Trinity also will listen to the recommendations of local governance.
“Holy Trinity is looking forward to welcoming its students back after such a long closure. Our focus is on both our students’ and our staff’s health and safety,” Isabelle Brogan, Holy Trinity’s principal, said in a news release. “We are carefully pacing our return to in-person school and are working with all our community to make our hybrid model work. We are excited to put our plan into action.”
Hybrid learning
Students participating in hybrid learning will receive on-campus instruction twice a week, and will be divided into two groups. Those placed in the “blue” hybrid group will have on-campus instruction scheduled for Mondays and Tuesdays, while students placed in the “gold” hybrid group will be face-to-face with teachers on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Children whose parents selected remote learning will have no coursework on campus. All instruction will be live-streamed with the absence of in-person contact Mondays through Thursdays. Fridays are scheduled to serve as “supplemental days” where students will still participate through virtual means.
Holy Trinity said no student will be on campus five days a week, citing an inability to properly physically distance with their available classroom space. Although school officials said they understand this is not an ideal situation, they noted how these changes are only a temporary solution.
Boone said every student will remain a full-time Holy Trinity student “regardless of the number of days they spend on campus.”
“The success of our hybrid model and the adherence to safety protocols by our school population will inform how quickly we can all return to five-day-a-week school,” Brogan said.