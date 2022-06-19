New Day Fellowship, 510 E. Ave. J, got pretty lively with musical performances, congregational singing and inspirational preaching Sunday after- noon in a memorial service for the West Belton-T.B. Harris School Association Reunion.
The service climaxed three days of activities that marked 140 years of black education in Belton. With the theme of “Passing on the Legacy,” the reunion centered at the Harris Community Center (formerly the all-black Harris High School) at 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
The Rev. George R. Harrison, main speaker for the Sunday afternoon service, started out by honoring Sandra Harrison, the widow of his older brother, the Rev. Roscoe C. Harrison Jr., who died in February at age 77.
“What do you do when you don’t know what to do?” he asked the congregation.
“Look at your neighbor and tell God, ‘Thank you,’” he said. “There’s power in giving God glory.”
We are living in the last days, he said. Many of us are still trying to deal with losing someone, he said.
He read 2 Timothy 3:1: “But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come.”
“Perilous” refers to things that come to harm us, he said.
“Every time you get up, you’re running a risk,” he said.
In the old days, he said, nobody locked their doors at night, and they left the windows up because there was no air conditioning.
“Now we check every door and window,” he said. “Every time our children go to public or private schools, we wonder if they are going to make it home. We’re living in the most selfish times.”
As for what to do, he said Psalm 100:4-5 has the simple remedy: “Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise, be thankful to Him and bless His name. For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting, and His truth endures to all generations.”
David, who wrote the 23rd Psalm, faced social, military and family pressure, Harrison said. At times he may have suffered “an anxiety attack,” he said.
Yet David wrote: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. … Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
Harrison said we need to look back at the past and thank God for what He’s brought us through.
“The second thing we ought to do is to thank God for the present,” he said. “The Lord is the ‘right now’ God.”
During the program leading up to Harrison’s sermon, Juanita Russell-Bond led the congregation in a litany of praise and remembrance. The first line was: “We give joyful thanks for God’s faithful people.” The congregation responded with: “Life is lived but never lost.”
The Rev. Patrick Russell served as master of ceremonies. Estella L. Murray, president of the school association, recognized all of the officers.
“We have been blessed this whole weekend,” she said.