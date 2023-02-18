As Temple’s population climbs past 86,000, a rising number of children is fueling a need for more schools, parks and child-related activities.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city has about 3% more kids younger than 6 than the average American city, and 5.2% more children younger than 18 than the national average.
As of today, 8.9% of Temple’s population is 5 years or younger, compared to 5.7% nationally. A whopping 27.4% of Temple residents are younger than 18, while 22.2% of the U.S. population fits that age range.
Local governments are responding to the growth with new schools and new recreation areas in the works and under construction.
The Temple and Belton school districts have reported substantial growth in the number of students enrolled in the past two years, and both districts have new schools under construction inside Temple’s city limits.
Temple ISD has grown from 8,360 students in the 2020-21 school year to 8,684 this year, according to the district. During that two-year period, the number of pre-kindergarteners has jumped from 343 to 444.
Belton ISD has seen similar growth: The number of students in the district has increased by more than 1,000 in the past two years. During the 2020-21 school year, 12,609 students were enrolled in the school district, including 304 pre-kindergarten students. This year, the total number of students jumped to 13,655 and the number of pre-K students climbed to 453. Temple students — 5,868 — comprise about 43% of the Belton ISD student population.
New subdivisions across the area are fueling the need for new schools.
Temple ISD is building Sampson-Howard Elementary School in the southeast part of town. The school was approved by voters as part of a 2022 school bond. The $38.2 million school will be located near the intersection of Barnhardt Road and Old Highway 95, south of Tractor Supply Company and east of Blackland Research Center. The school will serve an estimated 800 students.
“The city of Temple is growing at an accelerated rate, but not all of those residences are in Temple ISD,” said Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent. “Temple ISD is only one of four school districts in the city. The northern portion of the city is in Troy ISD, parts of South Temple are in Academy ISD and most of West Temple is in the Belton school district.
“Still, Temple ISD is growing — we are expecting around 1,000 new homes in the next 18 months in the district, and we need to be ready for this growth,” he said.
According to Ott, more than 6,900 planned home lots in 11 future subdivisions are expected in Temple ISD within the next eight years.
“Over the next three years, TISD will grow by 1,200 students,” Ott added. “But Temple ISD does not have the total enrollment numbers to support a second high school. Right now, we have more than 8,600 students in the district and about 2,300 in high school. When a school district reaches a total enrollment of around 12,000 students, that is when you see districts reaching out to their communities to build a second high school — for example, Georgetown and Belton ISDs.
“We are nearing the completion of a demographic study that will update residential and commercial growth numbers and provide us with a timeline for our next bond,” Ott said. “As I have communicated in the past, this next bond would be what I would consider, ‘bond essential,’ and would only include askings for new schools and additional classrooms.”
The new elementary school is far from the only project going on in the Temple school district. Renovations and expansions are either planned or under way at Scott Elementary, Bonham Middle School, Temple High School and the district’s Transportation Service Center.
Belton ISD is building two new elementary schools as a result of its 2022 bond election, including one campus inside the Temple city limits.
“Construction on Burrell Elementary is under way in the northern part of our district at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple,” Karen Rudolph, BISD spokeswoman, said.
Matt Smith, Belton superintendent, said the district is experiencing growth in both the northern and southern parts.
“Our new elementary schools, James L. Burrell in Temple and Hubbard Branch, along with an expansion at Southwest Elementary, will help accommodate the enrollment growth in our area and be a source of pride for our students and staff,” he said.
Municipal programs
The city of Temple approved a parks renovation and creation program in the fall, and details of 2023 construction projects are expected to be announced in March.
“The city has several park projects — some designed for young children — in the works with our Places & Spaces projects,” Erin Smith, Temple assistant city manager, said. “In addition, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Temple Public Library host a growing variety of youth programs.”
Residents have told city officials they want to see playground equipment for young children.
Jackson Park has fairly new playground equipment, but the city plans to construct a “tot lot” next to the existing playground.
Temple’s planned $75 million Places & Spaces capital improvement project could fund upgrades at 50 Temple recreational sites and include the creation of new city parks, a new skate park, two new dog parks and splash pads.
One of the priorities is Storybook Grove, a small pocket park with statues of characters from popular children’s books. Dozens of additional park improvements are planned over the next few years.
Entertaining children
Resident Lisa Carlisle said new park additions will be welcome, but she has few problems entertaining her children locally.
“I’m a mama of five and we are busy bees,” she said with a laugh. “This area has so much for kids — art places, children’s theaters, cotillion, great parks, kids classes, swimming pools and splash pads. Many businesses incorporate playgrounds — Treno’s Pizzeria, Bold Republic Brewing and Hat Creek — all have places for kids to play. The Beltonian Theatre and the city of Temple offer summer movies. My children love going to local creeks and ponds to see the ducks.”
Tammy Salazar said her family enjoys geocaching and hiking local trails.
“We love to explore, but we also like to give back to the community,” she said. “We find time to volunteer at Helping Hands, the senior centers and Feed My Sheep. The kids also are involved with T-ball, baseball and soccer games at Heritage Park or Crossroads.”
The Temple Children’s Museum has programming for youngsters as well. The museum is in a temporary building but owns another location that is in need of repairs.
“We are evaluating the building so we can determine if it is possible to repair the structure, or if we would be better off to tear it down and rebuild,” Emily Smith, executive director of the museum, said. “We would like to expand our offerings to include a climbing wall and a water exhibit, but we just don’t have room in our current space.
“We’ve hired a company out of Massachusetts called Cambridge 7 to conduct a feasibility study and determine the extent of the damage,” she said. “We need to know if it would be worth the investment to repair the building or if we should just start over.
“We have some really fun exhibits,” she said. “We have big blue blocks kids can use to build whatever their minds come up with, and we have an area to build dinosaurs.”
A outdoors-themed area at the museum includes a mini camper and a small cave for exploration. The Children’s Museum will be adding two outdoor exhibits soon, including a boat and a restaurant. “The boat will be wrapped with the museum’s logo, and the restaurant will have a kitchen, a menu they can change and a drive-thru window,” she said. “We have bikes and trikes that can be used to ride around the restaurant and through the drive-thru.”