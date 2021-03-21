White City tourist court is long gone.
Miscellaneous detritus of stucco and window shards occasionally pop up in what are now manicured lawns of sleek mid-century homes at the 700 block of West Nugent Avenue in north Temple.
The development of travelers’ accommodations in Temple parallels the state’s changing tourism landscape. In the late 19th century, when the only road was on rails, hotels were clustered downtown, especially near the depots. The 1909 Temple city directory listed eight hotels, all downtown and eight boarding houses (two serving African-American lodgers).
Then, the first herd of “horseless carriages” rolled into to Texas in 1899. Once wheels spun over prairies, folks hankered to roam open roads. All motorists needed was some asphalt.
“Before World War I, ‘autoists’ seldom strayed far from home. Short jaunts or a Sunday afternoon drive made up most of the travel interest,” according to Dwayne Jones, Galveston Historical Foundation executive director who has written extensively on the state’s tourism history.
The landscape changed. The main reason — the increasing ownership of automobiles and creation of the Meridian Highway.
The Meridian Highway historically was the major north-south named highway in Texas since the early 1910s. As originally conceived by the International Meridian Road Association in 1911, it stretched from Canada to Mexico, extending through the nation’s mid-section and the expansive Great Plains region.
In June 1917, the Texas Highway Commission described its route as entering Texas at Burkburnett, then going to Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, Meridian, and Waco, according to records at the Texas Department of Transportation. At Waco, the main route headed south to Temple, Taylor, Austin, San Antonio, and Laredo.
The Meridian Highway, later designated State Highway 81, snaked through Temple in a path winding through downtown, up North Third, turning west on Nugent and then turning north again on what is now North 15th Street.
The Temple Daily Telegram in December 1918 announced that the paving would soon begin on its section of the Meridian Highway. The Telegram said this announcement would “satisfy the misgivings of anyone who may have found bad motoring on that road during wet weather.”
The Telegram and the Temple Chamber of Commerce pretty soon began developing new types of accommodations for these road warriors. Tourist camps first appeared, consisting usually of an open area for motorists to pitch tents or sleep in their cars. Some camps had central kitchens; all had community showers and privies. Guests were dubbed “tin-can tourists” for their spare accommodations.
The White City Tourist Court began in the 1920s on what was then the northernmost outskirts of Temple on Highway 81, corner of Nugent and North 15th. The name “White City” had two origins: A nickname for Temple in the 1920s, alluding to the lighted highways entering the city and illuminated city hall; and also the description White City’s gleaming white stucco cabins, also called “courts.”
By 1921, the Telegram endorsed the idea of municipal tourist camps to lure more travelers to Temple. “Touring by automobile is going to become more and more popular,” the editor wrote. “At present thousands of tourists pass through this city annually. Might not more be attracted if suitable camp groups were provided?”
That same year, the city offered land near water works for a municipal tourist camp. This was boosted in the early 1920s, when the State Board of Health began inspections and approval of tourist camps and courts, assuring travelers of adequate sewage disposal, safe water and proper garbage disposal.
Temple’s businesses began to respond. By 1929, motor courts and tourist camps began appearing in the city directory, situated near the hospitals and along the outskirts of town. Cropping up nearby were drive-ins, diners and service stations as fast as a flying flivver. Auto travelers had created new markets.
Proprietors soon figured out that individual cabins with beds and private baths attracted better paying customers. Other amenities followed: radios, televisions, air conditioning, and in-room phones. These courts were designed for motorists — all had parking spaces in front of individual one-room cabins. Guests parked their own cars and handled their own luggage; no need for tipping.
Farmers gladly fenced off part of their crop fields to erect these mom-and-pop businesses because more money could be made in hospitality than corn with less work.
Temple was unusual from the other cities along Highway 81 — the abundance of medical facilities. Even in the early 1900s, patients traveled to Temple for care at several of its hospitals. Medical tourism overshadowed Bell County’s other businesses.
Temple’s 1935 city directory revealed the evolution. Downtown had six hotels, but most of its 35 boarding houses and its four tourist camps and courts were situated along Highway 81 and near the hospitals or on the city’s outskirts.
The boom in tourist courts netted one surprising benefit. The furnished cabins began to function as display rooms for consumers, especially for women clientele.
“New products and arrangements could be introduced to lodgers,” said John Jakle, author of “The Motel in America” (Johns Hopkins University Press, 1996). Local proprietors then directed guests to local stores to shop.
Bell County’s tourist grounds offered much more than a night’s sleep.
The Telegram ran a first-person account of a traveler who stayed at a Temple tourist court in 1926. The unidentified writer praised Belton’s and Temple’s tourist accommodations.
“Tourists may either secure a cabin for a nominal sum; they may put of their tents, as many of them do; they put their cots out under the stars and sleep with the moonlight in their faces,” wrote the author, who expressed amazement at “the rows and rows of cars from every state.”
As the evening passed, the Telegram writer formed instant friendships with other road wanderers. “The tourist grounds of America are fast becoming the melting pot of the nation. Tourist travel has brought the different sections of the country together. At last, east is becoming west, and one half is learning how the other half lives.”