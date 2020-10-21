A 77-year-old Bell County man is facing federal child pornography charges following his arrest on Oct. 20.
Chesley Nunley Jr. was the suspect of a sealed indictment issued because he allegedly had numerous images on more than 100 electronic devices seized from his home.
On July 2, the Bell County Special Crimes Unit and Crime Interdiction Unit served the search warrant. Investigator Donald Lohman forensically analyzed the devices and found many child porn photos and videos.
No bond amount was set. Nunley is pending a federal transfer to the Jack Harwell Detention Center in Waco.
This story will be updated as more information is available.