Belton will kick off the sizzling summer with a street party Saturday evening in advance of its popular Fourth of July celebration.
The Downtown Belton Street Party, presented by the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held Saturday outside the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. The event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will feature live music, food trucks, craft beer and wine, activities and games, and, a news release says, “fun for all.”
The chamber said its free street party is “a non-ticketed family-friendly event” open to the public “with a goal of bringing people together to celebrate in the downtown Belton area.”
“We are excited about bringing this event back to our community for the Fourth of July Celebration,” Randy Pittenger, chamber president and CEO, said. “We are especially thankful for our event sponsors who are making this available to our community and visitors at no charge.”
The party gets started at 5:30 p.m. with live music on the main stage in front of the courthouse on Central. The Leon River Band, featuring Kyle Heitmiller, Elizabeth Finch, Jerry Pate and Jeff Pustka, will perform.
Tejano award-winning band Grupo Pression also will perform, followed by Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band.
The event will include family-friendly activities, including a photo booth, face painting, axe throwing, corn hole and other games.
A variety of food trucks and craft brewers also will be at the event to sell their products.
Two fundraisers, for the Belton Police Foundation and Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, also will take place.
Sponsors for the street party include Vista Real Estate, CGI, H-E-B, Extraco Banks, Moore Air, Summer Fun, Bell County Motoworks, West Temple Orthodontics, Scores Pizza and Wings, First Community Title, Schoepf’s BBQ, ASCO, Hole in the Wall, KWTX-TV, Buzz Softball, NRG, Redbox+, i9 Sports, and Bold Republic Brewery. Other information about events can be found at www.beltonchamber.com.
The chamber said the week prior to the July Fourth weekend will include festivities such as the annual carnival in Liberty Park and the 98th annual PRCA Rodeo at the Bell County Expo Center.
A patriotic program will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, on the steps of the courthouse prior the Belton Fourth of July Parade.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Tenth Avenue and Main Street by the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and end at the Belton Police Memorial on Birdwell Street.
At 11 a.m., the Festival on Nolan Creek is planned at Yettie Polk Park, 101 W. Davis St. The 1st Cavalry Rock Band from Fort Hood will perform. The hog dog eating contest will start at noon.
Later in the day, the holiday celebration continues at Schoepf’s, 702 E. Central, with a free concert and fireworks. The band Sprung will perform at 7 p.m. at the non-ticketed public event although reserved tables are available.
Fireworks are scheduled after the show, the chamber said.