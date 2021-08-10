Cassandra Spearman said she felt like “a kid on the first day of school” when she arrived in the Belton Independent School District on Tuesday morning.
During a special school board meeting, Spearman, a local educator with nearly 20 years of experience, was named as the district’s executive director of student services — a newly-created role aimed to provide campus support in student services, health services and student safety.
“As a military spouse, I have worked in public education all over the country,” Spearman said during the meeting. “My husband recently retired, and we are looking forward to making a home here in Belton. I was drawn to Belton ISD because of its desire to create exceptional learning experiences for each and every student.”
Spearman, who most recently served as a principal for Hay Branch Elementary in Killeen ISD, said she is ready to get to work.
“I am so excited to be here and I am honored for this opportunity you’ve entrusted to me,” she said. “I will lead with honesty and integrity, and will always — with every decision — place students first.”
Spearman has four degrees under her belt: a bachelor’s degree from Armstrong Atlantic University, two master’s degrees from the University of Phoenix and a doctorate from Walden University.
Her career in education also has included years serving as a substitute teacher, elementary teacher and assistant principal.
“We are so excited for Dr. Spearman to join our team,” Michael Morgan, assistant superintendent of operations, said in a news release. “She brings years of proven leadership experience to the role and will be directly supporting students, families and staff at our 19 campuses.”