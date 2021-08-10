Cassandra Spearman

Cassandra Spearman was named Tuesday as the BISD executive director of student services.

Cassandra Spearman said she felt like “a kid on the first day of school” when she arrived in the Belton Independent School District on Tuesday morning.

During a special school board meeting, Spearman, a local educator with nearly 20 years of experience, was named as the district’s executive director of student services — a newly-created role aimed to provide campus support in student services, health services and student safety.

“As a military spouse, I have worked in public education all over the country,” Spearman said during the meeting. “My husband recently retired, and we are looking forward to making a home here in Belton. I was drawn to Belton ISD because of its desire to create exceptional learning experiences for each and every student.”

Spearman, who most recently served as a principal for Hay Branch Elementary in Killeen ISD, said she is ready to get to work.

“I am so excited to be here and I am honored for this opportunity you’ve entrusted to me,” she said. “I will lead with honesty and integrity, and will always — with every decision — place students first.”

Spearman has four degrees under her belt: a bachelor’s degree from Armstrong Atlantic University, two master’s degrees from the University of Phoenix and a doctorate from Walden University.

Her career in education also has included years serving as a substitute teacher, elementary teacher and assistant principal.

“We are so excited for Dr. Spearman to join our team,” Michael Morgan, assistant superintendent of operations, said in a news release. “She brings years of proven leadership experience to the role and will be directly supporting students, families and staff at our 19 campuses.”

