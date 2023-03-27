The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that left one male injured.
Around 8:13 a.m. Monday, officers reportedly responded to a call at North 4th Street and East Nugent. When officers arrived on scene, they identified a male with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White hospital.
There is no suspect at this time. This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.