A Temple man faces 25-99 years or life in prison if he is convicted on a Coryell County assault charge, Coryell County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Parker said.
Eric Ramos, 39, was in the Bell County Jail Friday, held on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault causing bodily injury. His bond was set at $100,000.
He faces the enhanced sentence because of his extensive record of convictions, including several for assault and assault-family violence.
The current charge against Ramos stems from an Oct. 22, 2017, incident described by his victim in an arrest affidavit obtained by the Telegram.
A woman went to check her cabin on County Road 341 in Coryell County and her dog got out. She followed her dog to the cabin and opened the door. She heard a voice that said “he had her now,” and she clearly saw Ramos coming at her with what appeared to be a knife. He grabbed her from behind before she could escape and stabbed her 10-15 times in her right shoulder and arm, cut her face and slammed his fist into her eye. Then Ramos reportedly took off running, the affidavit said.
The victim called 911 and her family. Officers searched for Ramos in the area, but didn’t locate him.
Ramos was listed in 2011 in Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records as a repeat and habitual felon. Those same records indicate his criminal life began when he was a juvenile.
He had one conviction for deadly conduct, several for evading arrest or detention and several for misdemeanor and felony drugs. Ramos’ longest sentence was four years, and he received that in 2011 by Bell County 27th District Court Judge John Gauntt.