Temple will celebrate the holiday season today with the traditional lighting of the city’s Christmas trees, followed by the annual lighted parade.
The 75th annual event — with the theme “The Magic of a Traditional Christmas” — will kick off with the lighting of the city’s Christmas trees at City Hall, 2 N. Main St. Another tree is at Santa Fe Plaza.
The parade will feature increased security this year.
Mayor Tim Davis will light the tree at 6:15 p.m., with the Christmas Parade following at 6:30 p.m.
The 1.4-mile parade — a popular Central Texas event — will start at the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North Eighth Street, then will proceed west along Adams, passing the Municipal Building. The parade will feature more than 100 illuminated entries.
The parade continues on Adams to North 23rd Street, and then the procession turns north and disbands at Temple High School.
Festivities are planned after the parade at Santa Fe Plaza with Frosty the Snowman and other activities, Chelsea Butler, Temple Parks and Recreation special events coordinator, said at a recent Downtown Promotion Committee meeting.
The city will close Sixth and Eighth streets downtown for parade entries at 4 p.m.
Parade-goers are urged to arrive at 4:30 p.m. for a spot in the bleachers in front of City Hall for an optimal view of entries. Local personalities from around Central Texas will announce the entries. Downtown stores and restaurants will be open for holiday shopping or meals.
At 5:45 p.m., police will close Adams Avenue to vehicular traffic, the city said.
At 6:15 p.m., Davis will light City Hall/Municipal Building holiday decorations.
Meanwhile, other holiday events are underway or planned in Central Texas.
Bell County Museum holiday events
In partnership with Help Vets Heal of Temple, veterans are invited for a special program from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Bell County Museum.
The program includes a chance to view new traveling exhibit, “Private Charles J Miller: WWII Paintings from the South Pacific.” Participants then will have the opportunity to make their own wood Christmas ornament. Pre-registration is required and available online at bellcountymu seum.org.
The Bell County Museum will hold a holiday festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The festival will highlight the different winter holidays, including Christmas, Hanuk-kah and Diwali. Participants will have the opportunity to make their own Christmas ornament, Diwali candles and Hanukkah dreidels.
All events at the museum are free. The museum is at 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Killeen parade
Killeen will celebrate its 58th annual Christmas parade at 1 p.m. Saturday. The downtown Killeen route will start on West Avenue D and Second Street, and end at West Avenue B and College Street. “On Ice” is the parade theme that participants are encouraged to use with their entries.