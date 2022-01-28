A Temple man was indicted on sexual assault of a child charges by a grand jury Wednesday.
David Bernard Shores, 48, faces a first-degree felony charge for an alleged assault that occurred when the victim was a minor.
On March 29, 2021, investigators interviewed a woman in her early 20s who told them Shore had continuously assaulted her sexually while she was under the age of 14 until 2007, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department.
The woman told police that Shores was dating her mother and shared a house with them and three siblings in Temple during that time.
The woman told police she was sexual assaulted and touched by Shores, the affidavit said.
Shore remained in custody Friday at the Bell County Jail since his arrest in November. His bond was reduced to $100,000 on Dec. 9 and included stipulations that Shore had to remain at least a mile away from any location where the victim resides, works or goes to school.
If convicted, Shores could face up to 99 years in prison. Since the charge involved a minor under 14, he would not be eligible for parole until at least half his sentence is served.
Other indictments
• Sandra Caceres, 48, of Houston, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
• Nathanyel Hay, 25, of Temple, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• April Roberson, 46, of Temple, harassment of a public servant.
• Audley Burrell, 49, of Temple, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Kelley Bartek, 49, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Akil Everett, 26, of Nolanville, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Maurice Williams, 56, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• James Goodman, 53, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.