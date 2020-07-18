With COVID-19 worries keeping many summer camps closed, Peaceable Kingdom went virtual to provide the special needs children who normally attend the Bell County camp some summer adventures.
For decades, Variety’s Peaceable Kingdom has held overnight summer camp adventures for children who share a common experience, ranging from a physical difference to a traumatic experience to a chronic condition, a news release said. Partnering with Central Texas non-profit organizations and hospitals, Peaceable Kingdom is typically full of campers’ laughter, thrills, giddy squeals of delight and friendships this time of year.
However, as with so many other organizations, COVID-19 devastated the summer camp program. Kids are tucked away safely at home and void of summer camp adventures.
Carolyn Drummond, Variety’s director of programs at Peaceable Kingdom, said in the release, “Summer camp is a time for kids to connect with others that understand the struggles our campers with unique needs experience every day. This year, camp is more important than ever for campers to have a safe place to discuss their feelings in an environment where they feel completely accepted and celebrated, and where they can have fun.”
With this understanding and sentiment, and in collaboration with long-time partner McLane Children’s Medical Center, Variety made the “COVID pivot” and created Peaceable Kingdom’s Virtual Adventures Camp, the release said.
Typical summer camp consists of a wide variety of activities including zip lines, campfires, dance parties, talent shows, movies, arts and crafts, and swimming.
This year, camp looks a little different for children from McLane Children’s Medical Center. In the safety of their own homes, campers received “camp-in-a-box” in the mail. In the box, they found a booklet of activities, arts and crafts supplies, a facial mask and camp snacks.
Over the course of the week, campers participated in camp activities via Zoom, including bingo and a talent show. Throughout the day, campers completed camp activities led by pre-recorded YouTube videos, including diagnosis-specific medical education led by the professionals at McLane Children’s Medical Center.
Ryleigh, 10, a Virtual Adventure Camper, said, “Camp, even virtually, is great for me because I get to see some old friends from a safe distance and meet some new friends. Since the coronavirus is dangerous to kids like me, having camp activities to do safely at home makes me feel a lot better about having to stay home, and with a broken leg. They created a Zoom meeting where we all played bingo, and even though we were far apart it was great to talk and play with everyone.”
Frank Townsend, summer program manager, elaborated on the organization’s successful pivot to virtual camp.
“The connections of relationships formed at camp have always been one of the most important aspects of camp life,” he said in the release. “Moving online during this difficult time has allowed us to maintain relationships with campers and has also allowed these campers to maintain relationships with each other. As we began our first Zoom call, I could tell right away these kids being able to interact with us was almost as important as any content we provided them.”
With a long-standing footprint in Bell County, Peaceable Kingdom serves more than 6,000 Central Texas students its their Environmental Education Program; 500 youths and adults with special needs attend summer camp; and more than 1,000 children and families attend the annual Kites for Kids Festival. Peaceable Kingdom welcomes more than 7,000 people to the retreat center each year.