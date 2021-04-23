The Temple Police Department will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Members of the public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at the department’s lobby, 209 E. Ave. A.
COVID-19 guidelines and regulations will be in place, the department said in a news release.
Officers will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescriptions drugs. However, liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
Participants are encouraged to leave the medications in their original containers when dropping them off.