Memorial Day remembrances and tributes will be among the events going on this holiday weekend.
Rucks on Main, a military-themed ruck march to honor veterans and the fallen, will take place at 9 a.m. today at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
The march is open to the public. Participants will fill rucksacks with up to 40 pounds of non-perishable food items to be donated to charitable organizations. Marchers will complete a 6-mile route through downtown and historic neighborhoods in North Temple.
After completing the ruck march, marchers will gather at the Santa Fe Plaza to enjoy free food for participants, locally brewed craft beer and camaraderie.
For information or to register, visit rucksonmain.org.
Fort Hood activities
Memorial Day weekend visits for families who have relatives buried in cemeteries within the Fort Hood live-fire training areas will be available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.
Visitors must call range operations at 254-287-3130/3321 before accessing the live-fire area.
No vehicle pass is required for the cemetery visits unless accessing the installation through vehicle control points (gates). Non- Department of Defense identification cardholders must obtain a pass from the Fort Hood Visitors Center on T.J. Mills Boulevard prior to coming on post.
Range operations will have guides available to assist families and to monitor cemetery visits to ensure that all visitors are clear of the live-fire training areas by 7 p.m.
Signs will be posted along roads, providing directions to the cemeteries. Roads which may be used are: East Range, Hubbard, West Range and Owl Creek. For information, contact Mike Smith, Range Operations, at 254-291-2363, or email michael.j. smith447.civ@mail.mil.
The Fort Hood Remembrance Memorial Display will be from sunrise to sunset May 27-31 at Sadowski Field on Fort Hood. The display will feature boots, flags and pictures to honor fallen soldiers and is free and open to all.
Belton VFW ceremony
VFW Post No. 4008, at 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton, will hold a Memorial Day ceremony 11 a.m. Monday. Lunch will be provided after the ceremony.
American Legion Post No. 133
American Legion Post No. 133, at 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple, will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday.
Six World War II veterans and 22 Vietnam veterans will be recognized for their service. The guest speaker for the event will be retired Maj. Jason Palmer, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor chaplain.
Memorial Day muster
Sendero Shooting Sports, 3360 W. U.S. Highway 190 in Belton, will hold a Memorial Day muster featuring retired Lt. Col. Allen West 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
The event is open to veterans, active-duty military and their families and will include a time of fellowship, food and paying tribute to the fallen. Activities for children will include face painting and an inflatable slide. There also will be music, shooting at the range and an axe-throwing competition. West also will give a special address for Memorial Day.
Harker Heights ceremony
The City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Veterans Council invites the public to attend the Memorial Ceremony & Remembrance Walk 2022 today. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at Carl Levin Park Amphitheater, 400 Miller’s Crossing, with the Remembrance Walk to follow.
The walk will be on the trail around the park. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move indoors to the Recreation Center, 307 Mill-er’s Crossing.
Killeen ceremony
The Killeen Memorial Day ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 U.. Highway 195, Killeen. There will be guest speakers and welcoming remarks, the presentation of colors, national anthem, and more at this event which is open to the public.
Fort Hood pool open
Comanche Pool, 52932 Tank Destroyer Blvd. on Fort Hood, is holding its Memorial Day Weekend Outdoor Pool Kickoff from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Monday. Cost is $4 per person and kids 3 and younger are free.
ASCO Spartacus Dash
The ASCO Spartacus Dash will take place at 9 a.m. today at Liberty Park, 700 Veterans Way in Belton.
The event, which is open to participants 5 and older, will feature more than 20 obstacles over a 3-mile course.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Belton Senior Activity Center. For registration and more details visit www.ascospartacusdash.com.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free screening of the film “Wages of Fear” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The film takes place in a South American village, where four desperate men (Yves Montand, Charles Vanel, Peter van Eyck and Folco Lulli) are hired to transport an urgent nitroglycerine shipment without safety equipment down a hazardous road.
Salado farmers market
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
Other events
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum holds a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Check out the special exhibit, “Lonesome Dove,” featuring photos from the filming of the classic television series, on display now until June 25. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5-12, and free for children younger than 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit the special exhibition, “New Views of the Dust Bowl: A collaborative exhibit from the Baylor University Department of Geosciences and the Mayborn Museum,” available to view now. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and younger.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6-12, and kids younger than 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go towww.saladomuseum.org for information.