Bell County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests continues to remain high and every passing day it increases, according to local health data.
The Bell County Public Health District reported it was nearly 9.89 percent on Wednesday. At least 36,679 tests have been performed in Bell County.
“It takes a lot to drive down the positivity rate,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell told the Telegram. “What that means for residents is that we all need to focus our energy on preventing the disease by following all of the advice that’s been provided so far.”
The rate — which was initially 2.8 percent when it was first reported on June 16 — has continuously climbed for the past two months. It has not seen a decrease.
So what has to happen for the county’s rate of positive coronavirus tests to go down?
“Very simply, we need to see fewer people getting COVID,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The health district confirmed Wednesday an additional 135 residents recovered from the virus and 52 more people contracted COVID-19. At least 3,627 cases have been reported, with 2,342 recoveries, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
The health district has seen a trend of younger Bell County residents testing positive for the virus. At least 457 residents younger than 20 have been infected, according to the health district.
Robison-Chadwell explained the trend.
“The data tells us that older adults in the household acquired it in the community or at work and brought it home,” she said.
While the health district has recorded 20 deaths from COVID-19, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that tally at 33. The state uses death certificates that list the cause of death as the coronavirus. The health district relies on hospitals for that data.
The health district director said not much progress has been made on the state making its death data available to locals.
“We have not made any progress on that,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Along with multiple other health departments, we have communicated with the state regarding this issue. They have said that they are working on how that might be done.”
Heights restaurant reopens
Cracker Barrel, 201 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights, reopened its dining area Monday after being closed for about a week.
The Bell County Health Department said around July 27 that an employee of the restaurant tested positive for the virus, but it came from a non-U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved coronavirus test, which county health officials do not count.
“Non-FDA approved test results are not counted in our overall cases as there are concerns with the reliability,” the health district said last week. “Out of an abundance of caution the facility is going to close and clean.”
The restaurant closed its dining area on July 27 and conducted daily deep cleanings of the area, according to an email Wednesday from Cracker Barrel media relations. Staff members are following guidance from the county’s health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the email said.
Coryell inmate positive
An inmate held at the Coryell County Jail since July 30 tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said. The inmate is the first known-positive case in the jail.
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said staff conducted deep cleaning, disinfection and sterilization procedures since the beginning of the pandemic as well as screened inmates for COVID-19.
“The crews have been cleaning and disinfecting all areas of the jail, from floor to ceiling, multiple times each day since the beginning of the outbreak,” Sheriff Scott Williams said.
FME News Service contributed to this report.