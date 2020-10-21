Lines at Bell County’s early voting sites are now moving quicker than the first few days of early voting, Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said Wednesday.
He attributes this to the poll workers becoming more familiar with the election rules. Dutton said many of the poll workers this year were new after a large increase in interest from residents, which meant many had questions.
“Really the workers are just getting that process down because most of (the problem) is you just have to work with it,” Dutton said. “It has been going a whole lot smoother and we have been getting a lot less phone calls (from poll workers) about procedural stuff with the machines.”
This gain in understanding, as well as their hard work, has allowed the poll workers to handle more voters this year with fewer voting machines, he said.
Dutton said he expected turnout during early voting to slow some in the coming days, similar to previous years, but then pick up in the final three days.
He hoped that more voters would take advantage of the three weeks of early voting so lines would not be as long on Election Day.
“I think (voting) is going to even out a little bit, especially over the next week,” Dutton said. “We are hoping that it kind of helps lessen the lines on Election Day, just because Election Day is only one day and it is usually really nuts. Historically, we have seen the amounts of people who have shown up for early voting is the amount of people who show up on Election Day.
Wednesday — the ninth day of early voting — saw another 5,609 votes cast for a total of 53,672 for this year’s election. This meant the turnout for this year’s election has reached 24.85 percent of the 215,974 total registered voters in the county.
This was an increase compared to the 50,287 total votes that were cast during the 2016 election, with 4,383 of those being cast on the ninth day of early voting.
Voters in line at the Temple Annex Wednesday were waiting about a half hour to be able to vote, with the line being deceptively long due to some levels of social distancing.
Temple resident Christine Norman, 66, said she arrived at 2 p.m. Wednesday specifically to avoid the long lines and waited about 35 minutes to make her way through the line.
Norman said she had been voting for the past 15 to 20 years in mostly the presidential elections since she likes to be informed about her choices.
“I used to vote all the time and there were never these long lines,” Norman said. “I remember going in, voting and coming out. Not anymore.”
Temple voter Neil Harbison, who was voting at the Temple Annex with his wife and newborn son, said this was the first time he has had voted in a presidential election since George W. Bush ran for office.
Harbison, 40, said he had not voted due to having gone to jail and needing to go through parole as well. He said he helped encourage people to vote in 2016 despite not being able to vote himself, but is happy to cast his own ballot this time.
“This is my first presidential election since Bush,” Harbison said. “I had to wait until I was out and off of parole, so this is especially special for me to be able to come out and vote. Instead of just watching the election and hoping somebody wins, I get to come out and participate and make my vote count.”
Meanwhile, those looking to vote by mail will have until Friday to request their mail-in ballot, with Nov. 4 being the deadline for receiving ballots that must be postmarked by Election Day.