The Belton Independent School District will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center.
During the job fair at 400 N. Wall St. in Belton, on-site interviews will be conducted for about 45 positions — roles that include bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors, school nutrition specialists and lifeguards.
“We’re looking for men and women who find meaning in working toward Belton ISD’s vision: to empower each and every learner to pursue their dreams and enrich their communities,” Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent of human resources, said in a news release.
The district encourages applicants to begin the hiring process prior to the job fair by completing an application online at bit.ly/3iDcXzT.
Individuals will be required to provide their Social Security number when creating an applicant profile on Skyward — Belton ISD’s school management software.
“Social Security numbers are collected and will only be used to prevent application duplication, to conduct background checks, and, once hired, to process payroll, employment benefits and retirement benefits,” Belton ISD said.
Each open position will list conditions of employment and position requirements, and ask applicants a series of general questions.
“Pay starts at $13.93 for bus drivers; $9.95 for custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors and school nutrition specialists; and $12.42 for experienced lifeguards,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said.