A grand jury indicted two alleged feuding gang members Wednesday for their involvement in two March shootings where two people were injured.
Jacquon Whitfield, 24, and Ja'Mountae Brazell, 21, both of Temple, were each indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
The charges stem from two related March 3 shootings in the 1000 block of South 31st Street and the 1200 block of South 26th Street.
Brazell’s alleged involvement in the March 3 shooting occurred after posting a $100,000 bond on Nov. 16, 2021, for an aggravated assault charge pending against him from his suspected involvement in a Sept. 12, 2021 shooting where four people were injured at the 900 block of South 24th Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
The March 3 charges stem from a shooting at the Wildcat Cutz Barbershop, 1004 S. 31st St., where Brazell allegedly fired a revolver he had in his hand after an altercation with Whitfield, who was arrested for a retaliation shooting on the 1200 block of South 26th Street, an affidavit said.
Whitfield was shot at the barbershop by two suspects that police described as two Hispanic males. No other arrests have been made in that case.
About an hour later, an affidavit said, officers responded to a retaliation shooting on 26th Street, where a 15-year-old was shot.
“In the (31st Street) shooting, an associate of a known criminal gang was shot,” the affidavit said. “In the second shooting, an associate of a rival criminal street gang was shot. I know the two criminal street gangs … to be currently feuding.”
A witness told police the shooters targeted five or six people and identified Whitfield as one of the alleged shooters on 26th Street, an affidavit said.
Brazell was arrested March 4 after a police chase that started on the 800 block of North 12 Street. He fled on foot and was found hiding in a cemetery.
Whitfield was arrested on March 17 after fleeing from police on the 2600 block of Nolan Creek Drive after officers attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant, according to a news release from the Temple Police Department.
The pursuit ended near South 24 Street and East Avenue I.
“After the pursuit and arrest, two handguns were recovered that were believed to have been thrown from the vehicle,” the release said.
Whitfield was booked into the Bell County Jail with bonds totaling $510,000. His bonds were reduced to $210,000 on April 28 by 264th District Judge Paul LePak. He was released from the jail on May 2.
Brazell remained jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $925,000. A bond reduction was denied by 27th Judicial District Judge John Gauntt on May 10.
The two March 3 shootings remain under investigation, and no additional arrests have been made, Temple police said.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.