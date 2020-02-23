GATESVILLE — Hanging at the top of the high wall in the lobby above the door to the postmaster’s office as it has for 80 years, most patrons of the Gatesville Post Office go about their business day after day with little notice of the massive 5’ by 10’ artwork symbolizing a past era.
By now it’s simply just part of the decor, but the commission of the mural titled “Off to the Northern Markets” is one of dozens of murals that still hang in post offices throughout Texas as part of a Depression Era federal program to capture and celebrate the lives and landscape of the respective regions. It was an effort to not only stimulate work for competing artists, but to instill community pride at a time when the economy too often dictated otherwise.
Author Philip Parisi compiled 35 mm color slides of the murals and the stories behind them and the artist in his slickly produced 2004 book “The Texas Post Office Murals: Art for the People” when, as the former editor of the Texas Historical Commission, he came across the slides and became engrossed in the subject.
In Texas alone, 106 artworks for 69 post offices were completed primarily between 1939-41. Locally, along with Gatesville, murals were also painted for post offices in Rockdale and Lampasas.
In the case of the Gatesville mural, the oil on canvas was created by Joe De Yong who was a story in and of himself. The mural depicts a cook driving a chuck wagon behind his mule team as cowboys drive large herds of horses and cattle with an expanse of hills in the backdrop. De Yong, who lived in Santa Barbara at the time, justified his painting with an historical note: “Opening of northern ranges and markets to the Texas cowman spelled economic salvation to the people of Texas.”
De Yong fancied himself as a cattle drive authority, claiming to have grown up among Texas cowboys in Oklahoma. That background served him well in the film industry having worked alongside cowboy actor Tom Mix in the silent movie era and many more Westerns later. At the time of the mural he was working with famed director Cecil B. DeMille on the 1939 classic “Union Pacific” starring Barbara Stanwyck and Joel McCrea. De Yong previously worked on the 1936 film “The Plainsman” and later on 1953’s “Shane” among others.
The Gatesville mural was completed in 1939 where it is housed in the current post office built in 1936. Unlike some of the other murals, De Yong’s work remains in good condition.
The same goes for the Rockdale mural, which is named “Industry in Rockdale” and the 6.9” x 16’ painting was completed by Russian-born New York resident Maxwell Starr. It is perhaps the most recent of the Texas post office murals, having been completed in 1947 following Starr’s service during World War II.
According to Parisi, the mural was originally planned for the Baytown post office but for unknown bureaucratic reasons it was changed to Rockdale. It wasn’t uncommon for the destination of the murals to be changed during the commissioning process.
The striking depiction of miners wielding pick axes are at the forefront of this mural with four female field hands wearing white bonnets and hand-picking cotton. The subjects are easily seen at maximum effort of manual labor with movement in a myriad of activity. In the background exists a variety of phases of the mining process with a power shovel excavating the land while filling rail cars. Starr placed a grove of pecan trees in front of a row of oil wells to further illustrate the diverse industries of agriculture and oil. As Parisi wrote, “Starr’s striking montage create an impressive drama of work and economic prosperity.”
Just as the mural was an outgrowth of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal policies so was the Rockdale post office itself. The post office was built in 1939 with federal treasury funds and is still prominently standing and in use.
In Lampasas, Ethel Edwards’ 1940 post office mural called “Afternoon on a Texas Ranch” still hangs, just not in the post office. The mural has since been moved to the City Hall offices. The central portion of the mural is of a cow licking her newborn calf standing out from the rest of an enclosed herd. In another corral includes horses with one mare with a foal by her side. On the other side hogs are foraging with a windmill in the foreground and a farm house in front of a landscape of hills.
In a letter to the chief of the Section of Fine Arts, Edwards described the 4.6” x 12’ mural as “an afternoon on a Texas farm. Long dark clouds are forming over the hills which grow dark against the light of the setting sun. I have attempted to give a sensation of peacefulness and rest which comes after a day of work. The animals are quiet _ even windmills rest in the still air.”
Edwards was present for the December 1940 installation of the mural and it caused quite a stir among the townsfolk. Parisi reported Edwards’ own words of the day that drew throngs to the post office for the unveiling. In another letter the artist described the scene of the day. “The tinker of the town told me it was the prettiest painting he had ever seen. One little lady in black suggested I fatten up my hogs.”
During her stay in Lampasas, Edwards was given VIP treatment. The hotel discounted the price of her stay. The hardware store reduced the price of the brushes she used to glue the canvas to the wall. One rancher stared at the mural for long minutes before declaring, “Well, that’s a pretty good imitation, yes siree.”
Other post office murals in relatively close driving proximity to the Central Texas region include Mart, Waco, Clifton, Caldwell, Giddings, Smithville, Lockhart and Elgin.