The widow of a Fort Hood soldier and her alleged accomplice were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday after police said the duo robbed at gunpoint a Belton man she met at a dating site.
Penny Morales, 32, of Fort Hood, and Matthew Wilson, 33, of Belton, were both indicted on aggravated robbery charge, a first-degree felony.
Morales is the widow of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, 23. His body was found June 19, 2020, in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen during a search for the body of soldier Vanessa Guillen.
In arrest affidavit filed by Belton Police Sgt. Daniel Ontiveros on Nov. 17, 2021, he said that officers responded to the 1200 block of Magnolia Street in Belton to an aggravated robbery on Oct. 29, 2021.
At the scene, officers interviewed a man and told them he had invited a woman he met on a dating site that he knew as Arianna to watch football at his home when he was robbed at gunpoint.
“When the woman arrived, (the man) opened the door, and Arianna was at the door along with a large white male wearing a red jacket, gloves, and a ski mask with one hole that showed his nose and eyes,” Ontiveros wrote on the affidavit. “The male had a gray and black handgun in his hand.”
The victim told police he handed over his wallet — which contained his driver’s license and various credit and debit cards — to the male with the ski mask, and when the assailant tried to zip tie his hands, he was able to get away and ran for help, Ontiveros said.
The man “stated he then observed the male run to a newer silver SUV with bluish LED headlights driven by the woman who had shown up at his house,” the affidavit said. “(The man) also observed the wiring to his internet had been cut outside his home.”
As part of the investigation, Belton investigators identified Morales as Arianna through social media and a photo lineup. The man who was robbed said “he was not sure if Arianna was the same woman who helped rob him, but she looked familiar,” Ontiveros said.
“Detectives searched police records and found that Morales had a previous incident in July 2021 with (Wilson) with whom Morales had been living,” Ontiveros said. “Later, on Oct. 29, 2021, detectives went to the last known residence of Morales and spoke with Wilson.”
Wilson told officers, according to Ontiveros, that he and Morales were no longer a couple, that he allowed her to park her SUV at the residence, and that she lived out of the vehicle. He also denied any involvement in the robbery.
“Detectives went to the vehicle and saw that some of (the man’s) stolen debit cards were in plain view of the center console of the vehicle that Wilson said identified as Morales” vehicle, Ontiveros said.
The SUV was impounded, and after obtaining a search warrant, detectives found a black ski mask with one hole, rubber gloves, and 16 credit and debit cards belonging to the victim.
Detectives interviewed Morales, who initially told them she was on a date when someone else entered the home with a firearm. But after being confronted with facts of the investigation, Morales told police she did pick up Wilson after the crime but had no idea the robbery was going to occur.
Detectives learned, as noted by Ontiveros on the affidavit, that the man’s phone was also used to transfer $74 with a money transfer app.
Wedel-Morales was reported missing in August 2019. His death remains unsolved. Killeen Police Department officials said the death of Wedel-Morales remains under investigation.
Morales and Wilson were being held Friday at the Bell County jail in lieu of $150,000 bonds, respectively.
Court records showed Morales was denied a bond reduction on Jan. 25 by 426th District Judge Steve Duskie.
Wilson is scheduled to go before Duskie for a bond reduction hearing Tuesday, court records show.