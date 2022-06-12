About a dozen people showed up for an unplugged game event Sunday afternoon in the McLane Room at Temple Public Library.
David Craig, the library’s circulation supervisor, said this was the second such event since re-starting after the coronavirus pandemic. The game day is back on for the second Sunday of every month, 2-4 p.m.
The last session before COVID-19 shut it down, about 40 people attended, Craig said.
Craig was helping Carl Ward and Ara Youk set up a game of Dominion, a deck-building game.
“As you play, you buy other cards,” he said. “The time can vary from 45 minutes to an hour and a half.”
As Bell County grows, it is getting a lot more young people, he said. “I think the gamer culture is growing.”
Yauk said these games are more socially interactive than video games.
“It’s something I do with some of my best friends,” he said. “It has always knotted us together. Now I’ve passed this on to my wife and children. I like games that are challenges. It’s much more strategically minded than just shooting things.”
Ward said he’s been coming to the library’s unplugged game day for about five years.
“I like card games,” he said. “You need to be pretty awake for them.”
At another table, Yauk’s wife, Miriam, and their daughter, Aria, played Scrabble. Aria, who is pursuing a vocal performance degree at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, said they had “kind of been going back and forth.” Their words were pretty normal, she said, except she used the word “shoo.”
“I put ‘grave,’” her mom said. “I’m feeling morbid today.”
Mom checked the score and said she was ahead 113-95.
“Which is surprising, because she has all this big vocabulary,” Miriam said.
A friend of theirs, Standela Seidel, said it was her first time to the event.
“I can’t spell,” she said, “which is awkward, because I’m an author. I’ve written three romance novels.”
Dealing with paranormal characters and time travel, her books are with Amazon under Lady Alchemy, she said.
“That’s my night job,” she said.
She’s a manager in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Archana Nangrani of Belton brought her daughter, Naila, 6. They come to the library regularly, and just heard about the games while they were downstairs, she said.
“I don’t want her to watch much TV, so she reads books,” she said. “We come to the library almost every week.”
Naila’s favorite books right now are about Peppa Pig, a cartoon character.
“She reads anything that is grade three level,” her mother said.