Central Texas police agencies continue to search for a suspect who displayed a gun, took money and a car from a West Temple 7-Eleven Sunday morning.
The gunman is also a suspect in robberies in Killeen and McGregor, officials said.
The Temple incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven store at 8882 W. Adams Ave.
The suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and threatened two clerks and two customers before he took an undisclosed amount of cash and personal items from a clerk and customers, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
The suspect then stole a customer’s gray 2010 Ford Fusion with license plate number KHC5437.
The suspect was described as a man wearing a green camo vest over a gray shirt and stonewashed jeans. No other details were immediately released.
No injuries were reported.
Later, police in Killeen said the man robbed the Valero gas station at 4402 E. Rancier Ave.
“The male entered the business with a handgun and demanded money from the employees,” the Killeen department said.
Cody Weems, Temple spokesman, said the department had no new updates Monday.
Anyone with information can call Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.