In lieu of the annual Back to School Prayer Service, the CARE Leadership Network of Bell County led 13 area churches Sunday afternoon in visiting and praying for 16 Temple schools.
Beginning at 3 p.m., the basic format was for leaders of two churches, joined by a small group of members, to stop at a school, say an opening prayer and then walk through the main building while offering prayer for the students and their school year. Then the group would repeat this at a second and in most cases a third school campus.
Temple Bible Church and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church made their first stop at Thornton Elementary School, welcomed by Michelle Moore, the school principal. Chase Bowers, a TBC pastor, led the opening prayer in the school foyer.
“We thank you for your goodness,” he prayed. “We thank you for the hope we have in Jesus Christ.”
“We pray for your hand of grace over this school … especially in this first week … that parents will come in with this great attitude.”
He asked that the students this year would grow emotionally, academically and spiritually.
Moore said she expects about 650 students when classes begin Sept. 8.
“It makes my heart happy to have the community support—an affirmation of our faith,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for the community to join together with the school for a common purpose. My hope is that it continues to grow each year.”
Redeemer Presbyterian Church and First Church of God in Christ visited Temple ISD administration offices downtown, Jefferson Elementary School and Lamar Middle School.
The Rev. David Rapp, pastor of RPC, had five members in his group. They stopped on the way out of Jefferson.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity,” he said. “We’re praying for the school district and the teachers and administrators and students in our weekly worship service, but we’re particularly thankful to be allowed to be present on campus and praying in the building.”
Sonjanette Crossley, an administrative assistant at FCGC, said the on-site prayer format was a good idea.
“We know being supportive with our presence and prayer is effective in launching the school year in a positive way,” she said. “We’re telling our district that they’re not alone. The community’s supportive of them. Our expectations of them are to have a great year.”
Regaining structure and normalcy are part of what this school year will be about, she said.
“School can be the best place you can go in the day,” she said. “And our teachers need to be encouraged just like our students.”
Also participating in the day of prayer for schools were Grace Christian Church, New Life Prayer Fellowship, New Day in Fellowship Church, First Baptist Temple, Wayman Chapel AME, New Wine Church, Grace Presbyterian Church, Vista Church and Corinth Missionary Baptist Church.