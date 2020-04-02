Ocker Brethern Church catches fire

Ocker Brethren Church east of Temple on State Highway 53 caught on fire Thursday evening, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto confirmed.

The fire was under control, Soto said at about 9:00 p.m.

 The majority of the fire was located in the back of the church, with some fire, smoke and water damage to the gable. The church is not a total loss.
 
Volunteer fire departments from Troy, Rogers, Westphalia and Rosebud responded along with Temple firefighters.
 
Also at the fire's location were law enforcement officers, the fire marshal and Temple EMS.
 

