Ocker Brethren Church east of Temple on State Highway 53 caught on fire Thursday evening, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto confirmed.
The fire was under control, Soto said at about 9:00 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 70F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 3, 2020 @ 2:54 am
Ocker Brethren Church east of Temple on State Highway 53 caught on fire Thursday evening, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto confirmed.
The fire was under control, Soto said at about 9:00 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.