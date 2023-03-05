Jones Park Revival

Mitch Goodwin, left, Tyler Shackleford, second from left, and Kaylee Shackleford, right, of Running for Jesus Ministry of Elkins, Ark., perform Saturday during a revival at Jones Park in Temple.

 Dominic Gonzalez/Telegram

After holding three tent revival services this past weekend at Jones Park in partnership with the Salvation Army of Bell County, the leaders of Running for Jesus Ministry said they will be staying in Temple for at least one more service at 6 tonight.

