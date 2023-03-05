After holding three tent revival services this past weekend at Jones Park in partnership with the Salvation Army of Bell County, the leaders of Running for Jesus Ministry said they will be staying in Temple for at least one more service at 6 tonight.
“Then we’ll see if there’s a need,” said Mitch Goodwin of Elkins, Ark., co-evangelist with Tyler Shackleford. “Perhaps people will want to show up. We don’t want to leave too early and we don’t want to stay past our welcome.”
While promoting the revival services last week, Lt. David Beckham, leader of the Salvation Army of Bell County, referred to the revival that broke out at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky., a meeting that lasted almost two weeks and drew thousands of visitors. The Jones Park venture was an attempt to bring revival to Bell County, he said. Jones Park is near the intersection of West Avenue H and South 25th Street.
“We are living in difficult times and people are hurting,” he said. “We want to share the peace that only God can bring during the hard times as well as the good times.”
As the main speaker in the Saturday night service at Jones Park, Goodwin said he and Shackleford started planning the trip to Temple several months before the Asbury revival occurred.
The Saturday meeting opened with prayer requests, one of them being that God would shake the foundations of the Temple community, and another that everyone present would have a renewal in their life.
The praise and worship team led the congregation in singing several favorites from hymn books. They included “Just a Little Talk with Jesus” and “Victory in Jesus.”
During the testimony time, Lt. Beckham read from Psalm 120: “In my distress I cried to the LORD and He heard me.”
“My question tonight is what are you struggling with,” he said. “I don’t know where you are in your life but you may be in distress.”
He then told about being a drug addict for many years.
“On Nov. 27, 2012, it all came to a head for me,” he said.
He said he felt it was God speaking to him and saying, “I’ve got something better for you.”
Beckham said that one day he got a job opportunity.
“You don’t have to be on the street very long before you look homeless,” he said.
So he wanted to get cleaned up and look presentable, he said, but he didn’t know who to turn to. He knew a man who he’d done drugs with, so he knocked on his door and asked for help. His so-called friend replied: “What’s in it for me?”
“That moment shaped my ministry,” Beckham said. “There is no love in those streets, not even a hint of love.”
Later, he said, he was standing on an abandoned railroad track one night when he said: “God, I don’t know who you are … but I’m willing to give you a shot.”
Psalm 120 verse 1 came alive in my life,” he said. “God showed up. I was filled with a peace and a hope that I’d never experienced before. Since that moment He has absolutely transformed my life. I want to give Him honor and praise.”
Shackleford followed Beckham’s testimony by saying that was the same God who met him in Elkins, Ark. In the Garden of Eden, he said, God’s voice rang out: “Where art thou?”
“I like to think He’s still calling,” Shackleford said. “If you’re here tonight, His voice is crying out, ‘Where art thou?’”
Goodwin opened his sermon with his personal testimony.
“I grew up in a little cotton picking town in South Carolina,” he said. “You had rice and you had cotton.”
His home life was a wreck and he was raised by his grandmother, he said. For a long time, he said, their house had a dirt floor.
“I got into a lot of trouble as a kid,” he said.
Finally, he said, the judge told him he could join the U.S. Army or he could go to jail. In the Army, he got banged up via a lot of parachute drops and was discharged. He took up alcohol and smoking marijuana.
His wife finally got him to go to church, but he would always sit at the back, he said. Then his wife started going to a full gospel church.
“I was scared to death,” he said, but the pastor eventually led him to a place of repentance. “About a year later He called me to preach.”