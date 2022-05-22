A series of contested state and local races will be on the ballot Tuesday as Central Texas voters head to the polls.
On Tuesday, Central Texas voters in both political parties will make their voices heard in the state’s primary runoff election. The results of Tuesday’s election will decide what candidates will appear in the November general election.
Bell County will have 42 polling locations on Election Day, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters in the county can choose to vote at any of the polling locations, regardless of where they live. Election officials said voters will need to show a valid form of photo identification when voting.
The seven forms of photo identification approved in Texas are a state driver’s license, a Texas election ID certificate, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a Texas personal ID card and a U.S. passport.
Shay Luedeke, interim elections administrator for the county, said those who did vote in the primary election would be limited in the runoff.
“Any registered voter can vote in the runoff,” Luedeke said. “If they voted in the primary, they must vote for the same party they voted for in the March 1, 2022, primary election.”
State Senate
Voters in Bell County mainly will get to vote in state-level runoff elections, with only Republicans choosing between two state Senate candidates.
Republican voters will need to decide between Raul Reyes and Pete Flores for State Senate District 24 to replace Dawn Buckingham, who is running for another office.
Both runoff candidates previously lived in Senate District 19, before they were moved into District 24 during the 2021 redistricting.
Flores, who previously served on the state Senate for District 19, already has received the endorsements of many Republicans, including Buckingham and former President Donald Trump.
Flores’s opponent is Reyes, a former Air Force lieutenant colonel who served for 22 years before starting his own home building business.
The winner of the contested race will go on to face Democrat Kathy Jones-Hospod in the Nov. 8 general election.
Other races
Both Democrats and Republicans in Bell County will have a selection of important contested races on their ballot, in addition to the state Senate race.
Democrats will have a contested race for lieutenant governor, with candidate Mike Collier competing against Michelle Beckley. The race’s winner will go on to face Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
The two parties have contested races for both the Texas Attorney General election and the Texas General Land Office election.
For attorney general, Republicans will choose between incumbent Ken Paxton and challenger George P. Bush. Democrats will decide between Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski.
In the Texas General Land Office race, Republicans Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley will compete for their party’s vote. Democrats Sandragrace Martinez and Jay Kleberg will similarly face off.
Democrats Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega will face each other for their party’s nomination to become the Comptroller of Public Accounts. The winner of the contested race will go on to face Republican incumbent Glenn Hegar.
Lastly, Republican voters in Bell County will decide between incumbent Wayne Christian and challenger Sarah Stogner for railroad commissioner. That race’s winner will face Democrat Luke Warford in the November election.