Back in 1946, Santa was every child’s best friend, but Santa’s best friends were electricians and tire dealers.
The first Temple Christmas parade since the end of World War II was a well-honed emotional display of pride, patriotism and hometown goodwill to get the heart pumping and the toes tapping. It also marked an end to widespread rationing; lights were burning brightly.
This year offers similar freedom as communities slowly gravitate almost back to normal since last year’s COVID-19 pandemic forced modifica- tions to parade logistics.
Mayor Tim Davis will light the city’s Christmas tree at 6:15 tonight in the City Hall parking lot, 2 N. Main St. Then, conductors strike up the bands at about 6:30 p.m., when a flamboyant array appears, featuring floats, decorated vehicles and the Jolly Ol’ Elf himself. Awards will be given to the entries that best depict Christmas spirit and the theme, “The Magic of Christmas.”
What a change from 75 years ago. Although 1946 was the second holiday season since the war’s end, many soldiers were still overseas. That year marked an honest-to-goodness homecoming for thousands of Bell County families.
A year after the war ended and soldiers were finally coming home from World War II, folks began stringing holiday lights from every eave and balcony. Families reunited for the first time in years.
On the home front, five long years of shortages and rationing were finally ending. War time brought hard fighting, and tragic loss of life and limb. Home folks knew fear when they huddled together during blackouts or waited the dreaded telegrams from someplace “over there” informing them of a soldier’s fate.
The World War II period of 1941 to 1945 offers parallels to our years of living with COVID-19 and its many infectious siblings. The times 75 years ago also conjure thought-provoking differences. Whatever restrictions we have now, those of the war era were worse.
So far, shortages this year are minor and temporary, with store shelves quickly restocked as needless panic-buying subsides. Those beginning in 1942 were necessary and more severe, and continued until the fall 1946, the year of Temple’s first Christmas parade was held the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Once the city started hanging lights, bunting and stars in November 1946, everybody sighed in relief — for sure the war was over. As if to finally explode with joy, Bell County touted the biggest display since bloody conflicts in Asia and Europe threw shadows over yuletide joy.
Glad tidings also came when downtown stores stayed open to an unheard-of time — 9 p.m. every weekend in December to accommodate shoppers.
The only hitch that year: a shortage of colored bulbs for decorating. Production was still lagging after the war.
Back in 1946, as it is today, the Temple Chamber of Commerce led the cheerleading with month-long promotions through its member businesses. Bell County was among the smattering of Texas counties who knew the war’s impact firsthand because it was home to Camp Hood, activated in 1942. War veterans took the lead in restoring glitter they missed while in service.
Local civic clubs — Lions, Rotarians and Kiwanians — offered prize money for best decorations. Temple College student organizations also rounded up flatbed trucks and decorations to ride in the parade, often snatching top honors for their decorations. College musicians either marched in the parade in some years or rode on floats.
Temple’s Christmas parade back then offered the usual highlights — the Temple High School band led the colorful procession of floats; the entourage also added a twist to the yuletide merriment, when Mrs. Santa joined her husband to wave and shout to eager children.
The early post-war parades also signaled a radical change in how people moved from here to there.
During the war, the country’s economic resources and manufacturing capabilities were turned to serving military needs. The major automakers converted their production facilities to war-time vehicles — Jeeps, tanks, trucks and armored cars. During the war, only 139 passenger vehicles for civilian use rolled off assembly lines.
When the war ended in 1945, pent-up consumer demand for new cars created a new boom in the industry and profits hit new highs. By 1948, the U.S. auto industry rolled out its 100 millionth car.
All of which led to a new phenomenon in parades — dignitaries riding in the latest models offered by local car dealerships. It was the best and cheapest advertising a dealer could have — and dignitaries had the pleasure of riding in a new Hudson or Studebaker for free.
The post-war years also created opportunities to combine music, parades and motorized transportation with the Fort Hood Army Band playing while riding in Jeeps in tight formation. Nothing said war-time rationing was over than when they roared down the street every year in military precision.
Except by the 1950s, Killeen’s annual Christmas parade offered a more authentic ride for Santa.
Through the magic of Grady Samuel Carothers (1906-2004), a Goldthwaite rancher, Santa rode in the Killeen parade with real North Pole reindeer — well, almost. He spent six years building a sizeable herd, which he imported in a specially chartered C-46 plane. In the off season, Dancer, Prancer, Donner and Blitzen and their ruminant buddies lived in their air-conditioned quarters on his Mills County ranch.