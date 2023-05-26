Lawrence Henry Diles III

Lawrence Henry Diles III, 42, of Dallas, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on May 17 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony charge. Diles has a 2007 felony conviction.

A Dallas man, whose disabled car on Interstate 35 smelled of marijuana, was indicted on a felony charge after police found him unlawfully in possession of an AR-15 rifle.

