A Dallas man, whose disabled car on Interstate 35 smelled of marijuana, was indicted on a felony charge after police found him unlawfully in possession of an AR-15 rifle.
featured
Dallas felon indicted for unlawful possession of AR-15 rifle in Temple
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Organic Asian grocery store to open in downtown Temple June 4; stop is on Imagine the Possibilities Tour
- Tran, Hoffman top 2 Academy graduates
- Time runs out for taxpayer-funded private school tuition bill as special session looms
- 125 graduate from Academy High School
- Andrew Schwertner, 60, of Jarrell died Friday
- Marks found guilty of capital murder in slayings of 2 Temple residents
- Vehicle hits Primrose School of Temple, injures 1
- ‘He just said she went missing’: Marks’ son testifies as defense rests in capital murder case
- Belton ISD students graduate at ceremonies
- Man indicted after he threatened to drag officer’s kids through streets