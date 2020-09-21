The Temple Police Department announced the promotion of 11 officers, including a new deputy chief, Monday afternoon.
McNeill Fairey, who was promoted to lieutenant in July, will take over the deputy chief position left vacant by Jim Tobin, who retired recently after 34 years. His duties will include oversight of the patrol bureau.
“Deputy Chief Fairey has an accomplished law enforcement career and has served this department and community well over the past 18 years,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a statement. “His experience and leadership make him well qualified to serve in this capacity.”
Fairey joined the department in 2002, and has served as a patrol officer and as a member of the Community Oriented Policing Services, traffic and SWAT units.
In 2016, Fairey was suspended by the department for three days after he had been found to have kicked a suspect who had already surrendered.
Fairey had intercepted the vehicle of Larry Wayne Parker on Aug. 10, 2016, after Parker had crashed his car after a pursuit. A video recording showed Fairey kicking Parker, who had his hands on top of his head, in the left shoulder, neck and head region.
Kicking, which is an intermediate technique in the department’s use of force policy, is only to be used when a suspect is physically resisting arrest.
Fairey was only given a three-day suspension without pay in view of his good service to the department previously.
“We don’t agree that a three-day suspension is enough for his actions,” the suspect’s sister, Jenifer Parker, told the Telegram in 2016.
Other promotions include officer who sued city
Among those promoted are Lt. Robert Mallett, a former sergeant who helped investigate the shooting of Temple resident Michael Dean by former officer Carmen DeCruz.
Joseph Dimento, Amanda Locklear, Keith Mueller and Daniel Vela were each promoted to the rank of sergeant.
Jeremy Gooch, Jessica Johnson, Christine Marrero, Bradley Perrin and Matthew Wittman were each promoted to the rank of corporal.
Perrin — honored for saving the life of an infant in 2014 — sued the city of Temple over its promotion process in 2018.
The suit was filed on behalf of Perrin by Arianna Smith of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas. The suit, filed in the 169th District Court in Bell County, named the city of Temple, the Temple Police Department, former Police Chief Floyd Mitchell and the Temple Firefighters and Police Officers’ Civil Service Commission director as plaintiffs.
According to the lawsuit, Perrin reportedly was in line to receive a promotion from police officer to corporal, but he claims the Temple Police Department generated an incorrect order of eligibility for promotion. Perrin and three other officers were initially promoted, but because a newly approved ordinance eliminated four corporal positions, the four officers were immediately demoted back to the rank of police officer and were placed on a reinstatement list, set to expire Feb. 10, 2018.
The status of the Perrin suit was not known Monday.
Promoted officer was involved in resident’s death
Wittman was one of five officers involved in the 2017 death of Stephen Gayle, a Temple man who had an intellectual disability and sickle-cell anemia. He died during a struggle with officers. A medical examiner’s report said Gayle’s death was accidental and he had phencyclidine (PCP) in his system.
One bystander, Wanda Nichols, pastor of The Garden of Gethsemane International Church Ministries, told the Telegram in 2017 that the officers acted inappropriately during the incident by kneeing and punching Gayle in the face.
“At the conclusion of the Texas Rangers’ investigation, the Temple Police Department will be able to accurately address questions from our community and the media,” Sgt. Shawana Neely said at the time.
Reynolds praised the promoted officers for their service.
“Promotion is not about title, rank or position. It’s about the action of serving others before yourself,” Reynolds said. “Each of these officers have demonstrated selfless service, and I am excited to see how they will continue to serve this community.”
Department spokesman Cody Weems said each of the promotion ceremonies was conducted individually due to social distancing restrictions, with only limited family and friends attending.
The positions being taken over by these officers were left open through a combination of retirements and normal attrition, Weems said.
Weems did not respond to additional Telegram questions by press time.