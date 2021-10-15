The deadline to apply for a Community Outdoor Outreach Program grant with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is approaching on Nov. 1.
The grants can help break through barriers — transportation, meals, training, outdoor gear and supplies, to name a few — by providing grant funding to tax-exempt organizations for programs that engage under-represented audiences in TPWD mission-oriented activities, according to a news release.
These grants support community-based conservation and outdoor recreation activities such as archery, fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, nature education and more, the release said.
The program was established by TPWD in 1996 and has awarded more than $22 million in outdoor exploration grants over the past 25 years. Funds are derived from a dedicated portion of the state sales tax collected on sporting goods and distributed to organizations within the state of Texas through a competitive grant process each year. Grant awards range between $5,000 to $60,000 and can be used to support personnel, training, travel, food, park fees and program supplies.
CO-OP grant applications are available now and the deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Nov. 1. A recorded grant writing workshop is available with details needed to know for a CO-OP grant application.
For information and to apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/5ftjbuuv.