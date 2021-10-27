The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Wednesday morning for Central Texas.
A line of thunderstorms will move across North and Central Texas this morning. Some of these thunderstorms will be severe with damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph being the primary hazard, according to the NWS.
Isolated instances of hail to quarter size and brief spin-up tornadoes are also possible.
Other hazards include a brief window for heavy rainfall and minor flooding, as well as increasing cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.
The threat for severe weather should exit far eastern parts of North-Central Texas by mid-morning, though occasional lightning strikes will remain possible.
Gusty west to northwest winds will develop by early afternoon across North and Central Texas. Sustained winds of around 25 MPH with gusts to over 35 MPH can be expected. These winds will create for hazardous driving conditions for high-profile vehicles, particularly on north-to-south oriented highways. This will also create hazardous conditions on area lakes.