Gregg N. Sofer was appointed Monday by U.S. Attorney General William Barr as the new U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas after John F. Bash resigned to take a job in the private sector.
Sofer is a veteran Department of Justice attorney. He served first in the National Security Division at Main Justice and as a national security specialist in the Austin office, a news release said.
Since early 2020, Sofer has been counselor to the Attorney General in Washington, D.C.
Bash said of Sofer, “In the latter role, he built a reputation as a dogged and tremendously effective prosecutor.”
Sofer will work from the Western District of Texas court in Austin.
“I am thrilled to be able to serve the people of my home state as the United States Attorney. I look forward to working with our state, local and federal law enforcement partners, for whom I have the utmost respect, as we continue to protect our communities and ensure that the rights of all of our citizens are safeguarded,” Sofer said.
Sofer handled criminal and national security matters, along with crisis response. He served for 12 years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, where he was in charge of national security, fraud, violent crime and corruption cases. As Chief of the Criminal Division, Sofer supervised more than 120 assistant U.S. attorneys and all of the district’s criminal practice.
Bash, 39, was appointed by President Trump as U.S. Attorney in December 2017. Prior to that, Bash was an assistant to the solicitor general from 2012 to 2017 and associate counsel to the president in 2017.
“I hope that I have discharged my authority wisely and have improved the safety and security of my fellow Texans,” Bash said. “I leave the Department with a profound respect for its people, its traditions and its importance to our constitutional democracy.”