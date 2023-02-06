A Central Texas business wants to make sure local soldiers and veterans receive a special treat this Valentine’s Day.
The company — Letum Inc. — is asking kids, adults, church groups and organizations to create the cards, which will be distributed at Fort Hood, local Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and the Olin E. Teague Veterans Center in Temple.
Operation Valentine is in its fourth year, and it has steadily grown.
“There are a lot of lonely soldiers and veterans in our area who don’t have families or loved ones nearby,” said Dava Villafranca, Operation Valentine organizer and a family service counselor at Letum’s Temple Garden of Memories, Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights and Killeen Funeral Home and Cemetery.
“So far, we have about 50 cards made, and we need hundreds to distribute,” she said. “We hope the public gets behind this project to show support to our military and those who have served our great country. We want to thank and encourage military personnel.”
Last year, more than 200 cards were distributed, and Villafranca hopes to crush that number this Valentine’s Day.
Cards may be dropped off at Los Tres Magueyes Cantina, 2801 S. General Bruce Drive, and Jason’s Deli, 3036 S. 31st St., both in Temple; Killeen Memorial Funeral Home, 3516 Lake Road in Killeen, or Heritage Funeral Home, 425 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights. The drop-off deadline is Sunday, Feb. 12.
The Killeen funeral home has set up a card-making table for people who need supplies.
“Receiving a special greeting on Valentine’s Day is a wonderful way to say thank you to our service men and women, and to our veteran community,” Villafranca said. “Troops often go days or even weeks without hearing from a loved one.”
“Bell County is heavy on the military, and we want to show our local heroes that we care.”
Many of the cards already received were created by schoolchildren, and most have a military theme.