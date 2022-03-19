Dogs and dog owners were on parade Saturday afternoon during Pawz on the Plaza at the Santa Fe Plaza.
Chelsea Butler, special events coordinator of Temple Parks and Recreation Department, said the first-time event went very well.
“We’re just happy that we’re able to have it this year,” she said. “We’ve been trying to host this event since 2020. The weather was on our side and it ended up being really great.”
Everyone had fun with the best pet costume contest and the owner look-alike contest, she said. There were two dog trick performances by Good Karma K-9Z of Crockett and a variety of vendors. And there was a Treat Trail for the mutts from the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum to the food truck plaza.
“Most of our vendors are pet-related,” she said.
Gonzo Tails, a Dallas pet illustrator, had a booth near the Chamber of Commerce office, where Mary Gonsiorer, accompanied by her husband, Nick Cooper, showed sample illustrations of pets.
“We travel the country doing events,” she said. “It’s what I do for a living.”
She was trained by a Disney artist, she said, who told her that her animals made him laugh. She draws life-like but whimsical illustrations of dogs and other pets, she said.
“So I went out on my own,’ she said. “I work from a photo.”
A few people who stopped by should be sending her a photo of their dog, when well-groomed or one they especially like, she said.
“A lot of times, people will want to be drawn with their dog,” she said.
They sometimes bring photos of lizards, goats or other animals, she said.
“You name it, I’ve drawn it,” she said.
On the Treat Trail, Juana Torres of Killeen showed the wares of Juany Creates.
They included personalized dog tags, dog collars and funny dog signs, such as: “If a dog answers the door … ”
She’s been operating an online store for about six months, she said, and is calling it a hobby.
“I love animals,” she said. “I thought it was kind of nice to personalize stuff for them.”
Joy Bastow of Temple and her dog Charlie won the best costume contest, in which Charlie pretended to play a guitar. The prize was a basket of odds and ends.
“I do a lot of volunteer work at the Animal Shelter,” Bastow said. “I do a lot of live videos to find homes for the dogs and cats.”
She’s also a member of Central Texas Animal Advocates, a Facebook group.
“It’s mainly for us to be voices for them, to help guide and educate pet owners,” she said. “We help with animal cruelty cases, finding rescues for those in need and educating pet owners about spaying and neutering.”
She and her mother, Debora Wells, have a rescue operation, Healing Heart Rehab, based in Thornton.
“It’s to heal broken hearts one by one,” Wells said.
Also on the Treat Trail, Alex Beaver and Bryanna Salas gave out dog treats and told people about Summit Recreation Center.
“We just got pickleball going,” she said. “We have a pretty decent crowd coming.”
Hailee Henderson, recreation leader with Temple Parks and Recreation, said they were signing up children ages 5-13 for summer camp.
“We’re recruiting recreation leaders for the after school program or the summer program,” she said.