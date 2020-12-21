Dozens of choir and orchestra students in the Belton Independent School District recently earned honors at regional and area competitions — including 22 students who will vie in state-level contests.
The district had 65 students who were recognized for their music skills, according to a news release.
“We are proud to be able to offer such high-quality fine arts programs in Belton ISD and incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication these students have shown to reach this level of recognition,” said Keith Zuehlke, Belton ISD’s fine arts director. “These successes represent many hours of rehearsal and practicing, and while most musicians don’t perform for the recognition, it’s always a great day when our students achieve recognition of their talent and commitment to excellence.”
At Belton High School, 12 students will audition for the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Choir in January. They earned that opportunity after placing high enough at TMEA’s Pre-Area Auditions on Dec. 5; 21 Belton High students participated in that contest, according to the district.
The BHS students who will participate in the All-State Choir audition include sopranos Sarah Millington, Rachel Schiller and Jordan Pilgrim; altos Megan Sloane and Ashland Reyes; tenors Jouper Muring and Robert Brown; and bass singers Daniel Holcomb and Ethan Matous.
Three students are alternates: soprano Heidi Foster, tenor Paul Vassar and bass singer Jackson Reasoner.
Four Lake Belton High School students earned a ticket to TMEA’s All-State Small School Choir. Eight students participated in the pre-area auditions earlier this month.
The Broncos headed to state are soprano Erin Hankins; alto Micah Blackburn; and bass singers Derek Toledo and Zachary Reyes.
Orchestra honors
Belton High School senior Jackson Belobrajdic, a violinist, was named a first runner up for the Texas Music Educator Association All-State Orchestra.
“The violinist’s recognition is the highest a Belton ISD student has placed in the 11 years the district has had an orchestra program,” a news release states
Violinist Kara Shin, a senior, advanced to the TMEA’s area competition, and senior Aditi Bhat, also a senior, was selected for the association’s pre-area contest.
Six Belton High orchestra students will participate in the University Interscholastic League’s solo state contest, according to the district. They are Belobrajdic, Bhat, Krithika Rajesh, Maheshwari Rajesh, Gwyneth Sachsenmaier and Shin.
BHS had 33 orchestra students who received a superior rating at the UIL Solo contest in November.